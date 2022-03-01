Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 16,666.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.6 days.

Catena Media stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Catena Media (Get Rating)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

