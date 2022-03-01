Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 44,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Generex Biotechnology stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $610,290.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.66.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

