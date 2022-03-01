Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 44,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Generex Biotechnology stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $610,290.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.66.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
