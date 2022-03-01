New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 372,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

