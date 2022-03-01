TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. TDK has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.98.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
