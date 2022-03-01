TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. TDK has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

TDK Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

