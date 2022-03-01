Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,276 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.