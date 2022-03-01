BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 41,963 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Momo were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Momo by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Momo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Momo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

