Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.55.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $37,491.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

