Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

NYSE:PKG opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

