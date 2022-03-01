BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,375,784 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,784 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 834,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

