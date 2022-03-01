BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,324 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

