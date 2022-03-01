Atria Investments LLC Buys 49 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.05 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

