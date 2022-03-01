BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 48,827 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

