BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 19,815 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

