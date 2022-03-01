Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 105 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $31,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $577.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $645.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.83. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

