Atria Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

