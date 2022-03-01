Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $33,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSTK opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

