Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.