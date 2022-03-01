Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,925 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

