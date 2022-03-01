MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $78.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

