MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $78.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $122.33.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
