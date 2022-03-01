Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

