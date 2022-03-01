Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1,552.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

