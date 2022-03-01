NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

