ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. ON24 has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.