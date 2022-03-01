Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

