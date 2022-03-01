Northland Power Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.30 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

