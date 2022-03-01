Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raised by Analyst

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRZN. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

HRZN stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

