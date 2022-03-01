Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

