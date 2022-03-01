Analysts Issue Forecasts for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

