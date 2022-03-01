Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 225,345 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.