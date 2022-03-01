Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,932,243 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

