Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

