Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,820 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $720.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

