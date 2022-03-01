National Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,300 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

