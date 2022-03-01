Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPEM opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.