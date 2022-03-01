Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $137,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

