Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

