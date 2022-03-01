41,320 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

