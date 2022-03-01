Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,045 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

