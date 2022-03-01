MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $60.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.