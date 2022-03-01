MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

