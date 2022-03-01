Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.