Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux Sells 559 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ITRI stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

