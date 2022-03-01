Millennium Management LLC Sells 455,623 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 455,623 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 218,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

