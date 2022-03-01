Millennium Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

