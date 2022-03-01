Man Group plc Raises Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cricut were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $10,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,205,168 shares of company stock valued at $24,485,050.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

