Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

