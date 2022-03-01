Marshall Wace LLP Invests $850,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

