Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,842,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ISAA stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.
Iron Spark I Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Spark I (ISAA)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.