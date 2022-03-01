Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,842,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

