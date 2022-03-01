Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 547.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.