National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXK. Creative Planning lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

